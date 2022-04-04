Skanska nabs contract to renovate and expand acute care services facility for hospital in Virginia for $78M
Apr. 04, 2022 9:38 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with Bon Secours - St. Francis Medical Center to renovate and expand an acute care services facility in Midlothian, Virginia, USA.
- The contract is worth $78M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the 1Q22.
- The expansion includes a vertical two-floor addition above the existing surgical department on the second floor.
- As part of the renovation of the existing building, a former ICU unit will be renovated to accommodate an observation unit.
- Additional renovations will include a new retail pharmacy, MRI suite, physicians dining and central plant upgrades.
- Construction began December 2021, and completion is scheduled for April 2024.