Top 10 ETF Q1 inflow leaders amassed a combined $85B

Apr. 04, 2022

The first trading quarter for 2022 is in the books and the top ten ETF flow leaders amassed a combined $84.78B across an array of benchmark S&P 500 ETFs, precious metals funds, along with both bond market ETFs and dividend funds.

See below a breakdown of the top 10 ETF inflow leaders for Q1 of 2022 along with their Q1 price action:

  • No.10: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA): +$3.52B and -6.4%.
  • No.9: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD): +$4B and -2.5%.
  • No.8: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): +$4.16B and -0.1%.
  • No.7: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND): +4.39B and -5.8%.
  • No.6: ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ): +$4.55B and -30.6%.
  • No.5: SPDR Gold Trust (GLD): +$7.09B and +6.9%.
  • No.4: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI): +$8.66B and -6.1%.
  • No.3: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): +$9.39B and +0.7%.
  • No.2: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV): +$14.08B and -5.2%.
  • No.1: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO): +$24.94B and -5.2%.

VOO has been the far-out leader attracting more investor capital than the number two and three funds combined. To further put VOO’s inflow activity into perspective, the fund is on pace to attract $100B by year-end which would be more than double its 2021 flows. In 2021 VOO garnered $46.9B which led all ETFs on the market. Through Q1, Vanguard’s powerhouse fund is on pace to double its traction.

Moreover, VOO is starting to label itself as the new ETF S&P 500 leader. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which still leads all funds with $423.58B AUM has a sizeable lead over VOO’s $291.37B AUM but VOO has closed the gap. Over the past two years, VOO has attracted $76.32B, whereas SPY pulled in only $10.77B, a $65.55B swing.

One of the main causes for the landslide shift is that VOO hits the market slightly cheaper than SPY with a 0.03% expense ratio versus a 0.09% expense ratio.

See the below chart of VOO over the course of 2022:

