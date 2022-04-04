Leslie's rallies after Goldman Sachs turns bullish on demand trends

Apr. 04, 2022 9:44 AM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs dipped into the retail sector on Monday with an upgrade on Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Kate McShane and team expect top line growth to continue for the retailer driven by ongoing maintenance of a larger pool base, management execution in Pro and M&A and a lift from strong migration trends. They also noted that there is app download and Google search interest evidence of elevated demand for products in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

Looking ahead, the firm said it sees sustainable higher gross margin in the long and short term for the pool company.

Goldman Sachs assigned a price target of $27 on LESL to rep more than 30% upside potential for shares.

Shares of Leslie's (LESL) rose 4.27% in early Monday trading to $21.01. The stock has not swapped hands above $22 per share since the middle part of January.

