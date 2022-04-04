Aziyo files for FDA nod for antibiotics-enhanced envelope CanGaroo for use in implants
Apr. 04, 2022 11:04 AM ETAziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Silver Spring, Md.-based Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) filed a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CanGaroo RM Antibacterial Envelope product, a biomaterial envelope for use with cardiac implantable electronic devices ((CIEDs)).
- CIEDs such as pacemakers or implantable defibrillators are encased in biomaterial envelopes or pouches to reduce the instance of infections associated with such devices.
- Aziyo's CanGaroo RM Antibacterial Envelope is a version of the company's existing FDA-approved CanGaroo envelope which has been enhanced with the antibiotics Rifampin and Minocycline in dissolvable polymer rings. The addition of the antibiotics is aimed at reducing the risk of bacterial colonization.
- A 510(k) premarket notification is a premarket submission made to the FDA to show that the medical device for which approval is being sought is equivalent in safety and effectiveness to an existing approved device.