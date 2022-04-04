Quest Diagnostics, IRIS team up for diabetic retinopathy screening at Quest centers in US

Apr. 04, 2022

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is extending its collaborating with IRIS (Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems) to deliver diabetic retinal imaging services through its designated centers in the U.S. for diabetic retinopathy, a diabetes complication that can lead to blindness.
  • The company said the collaboration aims to increase convenience and improve screening rates for diabetic retinopathy for members of population health management programs sponsored by health plans.
  • In 2018, Quest, through its Quest HealthConnect (QHC) business, began to provide diabetic retinal imaging for use in screening using the IRIS platform.
  • The platform involves the use of a handheld camera that captures a patient's retinal images as part of its risk evaluation and care services for participating health plan members.
  • The new collaboration with IRIS extends the use of the IRIS platform at Quest's patient service centers.
  • Personnel at Quest's centers will transmit the patient's retinal image to an phthalmologist to interpret the images and the IRIS Program returns a diagnostic and patient report to Quest HealthConnect.
