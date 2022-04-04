Inpixon nabs contract from ordering and delivery company for employee experience app
Apr. 04, 2022 9:54 AM ETInpixon (INPX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inpixon (INPX -0.8%) received a contract from a Fortune 1000-ranked ordering and delivery company to provide its smart office app to facilitate the customer's hybrid workplace model and enhance the employee experience.
- The agreement includes professional services and annual subscription licenses with a total contract value of more than a half a million dollars.
- Inpixon will provide a customer-branded app to facilitate communication, engagement, productivity and safety for in-person and virtual employees.
- "This customer's objectives are to reduce friction and improve accessibility to company tools, information and resources as well as to provide visibility to the planned locations and schedules of colleagues for on-site work on an opt-in basis," CEO Nadir Ali commented.