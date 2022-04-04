Meta Materials buys UK-based Plasma App Ltd. in $20M deal

Apr. 04, 2022 9:51 AM ETMMATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Meta Materials (MMAT +3.8%) agrees to acquire Plasma App Ltd., the developer of PLASMAfusion manufacturing platform technology which enables high speed coating of any solid material on any type of substrate, in an all-stock deal valued at $20M.

Meta says it expects to apply PLASMAfusion to the metallization step in its roll-to-roll production process for Nanoweb films as well as KolourOptik security films, which the company expects to significantly accelerate line speed and increase annual capacity.

"This is a strategic acquisition for Meta, pairing the best nanopatterning technologies with the best coating technology," President and CEO George Palikaras said. "PLASMAfusion is a versatile coating platform technology, which we believe will improve our existing manufacturing processes, expand our IP portfolio and open new markets."

Meta Materials recently completed the acquisition of Nanotech Security which supports high volume production, Singular Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

