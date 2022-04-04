WrestleMania 2022 sets revenue, attendance records

  • WrestleMania came roaring back (from a business standpoint) for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), up 1.7% as the weekend event broke revenue and attendance records set in 2016.
  • The 38th of the annual events was the first WrestleMania at full crowd capacity in three years. WrestleMania 36 in 2020 was held without fans and didn't air live, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 Wrestlemania 37 included fans at a reduced capacity.
  • This year's addition saw 156,352 fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
  • A show full of stunts included 76-year-old Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon climbing into the ring to square off against a rival.
  • Next April, WrestleMania heads to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium/Hollywood Park.
