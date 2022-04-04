PacBio collaborates with Corteva Agriscience to develop plant sequencing

  • PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB) announced an agreement with Corteva Agriscience (CTVA) to develop custom, end-to-end workflows for plant, pest and microbial sequencing.
  • "We are proud to provide a sequencing platform to Corteva Agriscience for use in its development of products that help farmers modernize agriculture while driving productivity gains for farmers and resiliency to help solve the problem of feeding the world," said PacBio CEO, Christian Henry.
  • Under the agreement, the companies will focus on establishing workflows in DNA extraction and library preparation in alignment with the samples sequenced annually as part of Corteva’s seed and crop protection research and production pipelines.
  • The companies said the initial phase of the collaboration is aimed for completion in the third quarter of 2022.
