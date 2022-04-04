SeaChange, VIDAA partner to develop streaming, ad insertion solution
Apr. 04, 2022 10:13 AM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- VIDAA USA and SeaChange International (SEAC +2.7%) have partnered to jointly develop a superior streaming and ad insertion solution to accelerate the expansion of free ad-supported content on VIDAA tv globally.
- VIDAA will provide a seamless interface to bring SeaChange Xstream™ platform customers onto millions of VIDAA-powered Connected TVs globally and enable any content owner or creator to quickly launch their own FAST channels for distribution on the “VIDAA tv” service.
- SeaChange will also support VIDAA to expand its reach from the CTV space to other connected devices, including mobile and tablet.
- “Connected TVs are already the central entertainment device in many households. We embrace the trend to integrate our streaming and advertising technology with Connected TVs,” added Chris Klimmer, Chief Revenue Officer of SeaChange.