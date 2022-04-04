Argo Group gains on report looking for adviser on potential sales process

Lifebuoy, 3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO) ticked up 0.3% on a report that the insurer is looking to hire a new advisor as it explores a number of sales options.
  • Argo (ARGO) is said to be linked to Goldman Sachs as the company looks to explore its options across the business and defends itself against shareholder activism, according to an earlier report from The Insurer. Argo has a market cap of about $1.5 billion.
  • The news comes after ARGO holder Capital Returns Management in September urged the board to commence a strategic alternatives process and consider a sale of the company.
  • Recall in December, Argo Group announces sale of Argoglobal SE.
