Invitae launches genetic tests for children with neurodevelopmental disorders

Apr. 04, 2022 10:26 AM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Concept Of Autism

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTAannounced the commercial launch of its Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDD) testing package for children with developmental disabilities.
  • The company said the package includes three tests - chromosomal microarray analysis, analysis for fragile X-related disorders, and a sequencing panel of 200+ genes in which variants are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders.
  • The company said tests could help clinicians identify the genetic etiology and root cause of complex and sometimes overlapping conditions.
  • Invitae's package can deliver test results in 10-21 days, the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.