Invitae launches genetic tests for children with neurodevelopmental disorders
Apr. 04, 2022 10:26 AM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) announced the commercial launch of its Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDD) testing package for children with developmental disabilities.
- The company said the package includes three tests - chromosomal microarray analysis, analysis for fragile X-related disorders, and a sequencing panel of 200+ genes in which variants are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders.
- The company said tests could help clinicians identify the genetic etiology and root cause of complex and sometimes overlapping conditions.
- Invitae's package can deliver test results in 10-21 days, the company said.