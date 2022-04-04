Ardelyx stock rises 15% on US launch of Ibsrela for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
Apr. 04, 2022 11:29 AM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ardelyx [[ARDX, +15%]] on Monday announced the U.S. launch of Ibsrela to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) President and CEO Mike Raab said Ibsrela is the first novel mechanism therapy to be introduced for IBS-C in over a decade.
- Ibsrela works by inhibiting a certain protein called NHE3, which is mainly responsible for the absorption of dietary sodium. By inhibiting NHE3 the drug reduces absorption of sodium from the small intestine and colon and results in a softer stool consistency.
- The company said Ibsrela's approval was based on two successful phase 3 trials involving over 1,200 patients with IBS-C.