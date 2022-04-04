American Homes 4 Rent pressured by Land & Buildings on environmental policies
Apr. 04, 2022 10:30 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)INVHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Land & Buildings Investment Management is planning to vote against all members of American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH -1.6%) nominating & governance committee because of the company's slow progress in adopting environmentally friendly home policies, L&B founder Jonathan Litt said in an open letter to those board members.
- "Our last discussion with CEO David Singelyn and CFO Chris Lau made clear to us that the company is not taking the necessary steps to lead the industry in environmental home standards," Litt said in the letter, which he released on Monday.
- As a top 50 homebuilder in the U.S., American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has a "unique opportunity" to take the lead in embracing environmentally friendly homes, he added.
- "Surprisingly, a review of AMH's publicly available ESG policies is silent on the topic of using solar roofs until last week’s announcement of a small pilot program with Elevation for solar energy primarily related to the company’s amenity centers," Litt wrote.
- The five American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) directors on the nominating and governance committee are: Douglas Benham, Matthew Hart, Lynn Swann, Winifred Webb, and Jay Willoughby.
- As of Dec. 31, Land & Buildings held almost 900,000 AMH class A shares, according to its 13F filing. The company had 337,362,716 class A shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Early this year, Senator Warren took American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) to task for rent hikes.