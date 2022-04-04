Iveda Solutions stock falls in early trading Monday, down 26% from IPO price

Iveda Solutions (IVDA) stock was down 17% early Monday and trading 26% lower than its initial public offering price during its second session on Nasdaq.

Shares of Iveda most recently changed hands at $3.15, down 17%, at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $3.58 and was priced at $4.25 for its IPO last Friday.

The AI-based video tech provider uplisted its shares from the OTC on April 1 and held an $8M IPO. On March 31, it conducted a 1-for-8 reverse stock split ahead of the Nasdaq listing.

For its IPO, Iveda priced 1.9M shares and accompanying warrants for $4.25 apiece. The stock opened at $3.38 on its first day of trading on Nasdaq and closed at $3.77.

