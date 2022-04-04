Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE -2.2%) said on Monday its liquefied natural gas infrastructure unit entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE -1.2%), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and a group jointly owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to develop the Cameron LNG Phase 2 export project in Louisiana.

Sempra said the Heads of Agreement provides a commercial framework to expand the Cameron facility by adding a fourth LNG train and increasing the production capacity of the three operating trains.

The agreement also contemplates allocation to Sempra of 50.2% of the projected fourth train production capacity and 25% of projected de-bottlenecking capacity under tolling agreements, with remaining capacity allocated equally to the existing Cameron LNG Phase 1 customers.

The proposed Cameron LNG Phase 2 project is expected to include a single LNG train with a maximum production capacity of 6.75M metric tons/year, as well as debottlenecking of the existing three LNG trains.

Sempra and Korea Gas also announced a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to cooperate in the global energy transition to lower-carbon and zero-carbon fuels.

Sempra and TotalEnergies signed two MoUs last week, one for Sempra's Pacifico LNG project in Mexico and another for Total's proposed offshore wind project in California.