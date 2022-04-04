Bioventus to acquire CartiHeal after FDA approval of Agili-C implant

Apr. 04, 2022 10:42 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Medical device maker, Bioventus (BVS -12.9%) announced on Monday that it exercised a call option to acquire privately-held CartiHeal for nearly $315 million, excluding its current ownership interest.
  • The transaction expected close in 2Q 2022 also includes an additional payment of approximately $135 million contingent upon the achievement of $100 million in trailing twelve-month sales. The company plans to fund the acquisition with additional debt.
  • The decision to exercise the option followed the premarket approval (PMA) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 29 for CartiHeal’s Agili-C implant, a solution to delay total knee replacement in patients with joint surface lesions of the knee.
  • Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) plans to launch CartiHeal in the U.S. with a limited market release (LMR) in 3Q 2022.
  • Last month, the company said it would issue its guidance for 2022 adjusted earnings after completing the acquisition.
