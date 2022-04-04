Quest Diagnostics cut at Citi to Neutral on post-COVID scenario
Apr. 04, 2022 10:46 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX -1.6%) was downgraded by Citi to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $140, down from $175, on post-COVID uncertainty.
- Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly said he has concerns around the company's margin outlook in 2022 and 2023 on the heels of higher internal investments, heightened labor pressures, and potential for reimbursement cuts as the COVID Public Health Emergency gradually rolls off along with concurrent volume declines.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of Quest, Fresenius Medical, Labcorp and SP500TR:
- Donnelly added that it will take more than a year for Quest's internal investments in advanced diagnostics and the buildout of the direct-to-consumer platform to increase base business sales meaningfully as the company transitions to a COVID-endemic world.