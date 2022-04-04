Exxon guides street to higher Q1 earnings estimates

Apr. 04, 2022 10:45 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)IMOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor14 Comments

ExxonMobile Posts Record Breaking Quarterly Profit

David McNew/Getty Images News

  • Early Monday, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) filed an 8k providing detail around key factors impacting Q1 earnings; taking the mid-point of the range for each factor, it appears Exxon (XOM) Q1 underlying earnings could be ~$2.39 per share, versus current street expectations for $2.17.
  • The Company noted that the details provided are not comprehensive, and other factors could impact actual Q1 results, including the potential for a $4.0b write down of the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia.
  • The substantial impact from liquids pricing provides a positive read-through for Exxon-controlled Imperial (IMO) as well as other upstream levered names; of note, downstream earnings appear likely to fall quarter on quarter.
  • Given the Street is forecasting $8.47 in eps for 2022, a Q1 result of ~$2.39 suggests that Street estimates for 2022 are likely to rise in the coming weeks and could drive shares higher into Q1 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.