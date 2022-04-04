Exxon guides street to higher Q1 earnings estimates
Apr. 04, 2022 10:45 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)IMOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Early Monday, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) filed an 8k providing detail around key factors impacting Q1 earnings; taking the mid-point of the range for each factor, it appears Exxon (XOM) Q1 underlying earnings could be ~$2.39 per share, versus current street expectations for $2.17.
- The Company noted that the details provided are not comprehensive, and other factors could impact actual Q1 results, including the potential for a $4.0b write down of the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia.
- The substantial impact from liquids pricing provides a positive read-through for Exxon-controlled Imperial (IMO) as well as other upstream levered names; of note, downstream earnings appear likely to fall quarter on quarter.
- Given the Street is forecasting $8.47 in eps for 2022, a Q1 result of ~$2.39 suggests that Street estimates for 2022 are likely to rise in the coming weeks and could drive shares higher into Q1 results.