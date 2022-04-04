Lockheed Martin and Intel sign agreement to advance 5G-ready communications

Apr. 04, 2022 10:50 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), LMTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Lockheed Martin building in Titusville, Fl, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are combining together for innovative 5G-capable solutions, enabling faster and more decisive actions for 21st century security.
  • "This collaboration between Intel and Lockheed Martin will help accelerate delivery of secure 5G.MIL solutions to achieve network effects for our customers that will enable prompt, data-driven decisions by military commanders across all operational domains," LMT executive commented.
  • Intel's proven 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles.
