Coinbase to hire 1K new personnel in India amid expansion efforts: CEO Brian Armstrong
Apr. 04, 2022 11:00 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is planning to hire 1K people in India as part of the company's efforts to expand into the country, CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post Monday.
- Coinbase Ventures, the venture capital arm of Coinbase Global (COIN), has already invested $150M in Indian technology firms in the crypto and web3 space, Armstrong noted, adding that COIN's "Indian tech hub was launched last year and already has over 300 full time employees across India’s state and regions."
- "We have ambitious plans for India and seek to hire over 1,000 people in our India hub this year alone," Armstrong highlighted. The goal came after COIN's heavy expense outlook for 2022 pointed to international expansion.
- Armstrong also noted that his company on April 7 will be hosting an event in Bangalore to discuss the future of digital assets and web3 in India.
- At the end of February, Coinbase took on a Goldman Sachs veteran to run global financial operations.