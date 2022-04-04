DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG +8.8%) jumped in Monday trading after announcing that it struck a deal with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to expand an existing relationship to Puerto Rico.

The deal between DraftKings (DKNG) and the Foxwoods owner will see a DraftKings retail sportsbook located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, with an opening anticipated in the coming weeks after the necessary applicable licenses and regulatory approvals are received. Once complete, the space will feature a massive video wall, bar and dining services, two over the counter ticket windows and six betting kiosks.

DraftKings (DKNG) and Foxwoods launched sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut last October.

In other DraftKings (DKNG) news, the company also posted an SEC filing in which it stated that it expects the Golden Nugget Online (GNOG +8.0%) acquisition to be consummated on or prior to May 31.

Sports betting/iGaming sector watch: Ontario launches regulated iGaming and sports betting market.