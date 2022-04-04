Grove Collaborative announces backstop SPAC business combination with Virgin Group Acquisition

Apr. 04, 2022 11:05 AM ETVirgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Grove Collaborative has announced a new redemption backstop subscription agreement related to its previously announced proposed business combination agreement with Virgin Group Acquisition (VGII +0.5%).
  • Grove entered into a Subscription Agreement with VGII and Corvina Holdings, where Corvina has subscribed for and purchased from Grove shares for a purchase price of $27.5M, which transaction closed on March 31, 2022.
  • Corvina has also agreed to subscribe for and purchase, if applicable, shares of Class A common stock of the combined public company for a purchase price of up to $22.5M concurrently with the closing of the transaction in the event of potential redemptions by VGAC II stockholders.
  • "We plan to use the capital to continue our mission to transform the industry to address the urgent environmental issues of our time by bringing effective, consumer-centric zero waste products to families across the country." said Grove’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stuart Landesberg.
