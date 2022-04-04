PerkinElmer introduces 2 tests for detecting impurities in biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Apr. 04, 2022 11:55 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced two ready-to-use assay kits, HTRF and AlphaLISA, to quickly and easily detect certain impurities (CHO and HCP) during biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
  • The development and production of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies, some vaccines and other biologics involves the removal of residual host cell protein (HCP) impurities to prevent reduced potency, stability or overall effectiveness of a drug.
  • Meanwhile, Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) impurities are linked to CHO cells, which are often used in the production of therapeutic proteins.
  • PerkinElmer said the no-wash assay kits have more range and higher sensitivity than traditional multi-step ELISA assays, and are easily automatable.
