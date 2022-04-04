Everbridge gains after activist says multiple firms interested in potential acquisition
Apr. 04, 2022 11:07 AM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) rose 7.6% after activist holder Ancora Holdings said it understands that multiples financial sponsors are interested in acquiring the public-warning technology company.
- Ancora said that after it originally called for the company to start a start a strategic review last month, one financial sponsor contacted the activist and said that it ha informed Everbridge that it was interested in a possible deal, though the firm received a "tepid" response from EVBG, according to a statement.
- "We urge the board to immediately initiate a strategic process to evaluate sale opportunities and engage with a broad set of potential buyers," Ancora executives wrote in the statement.
- The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged in recent months before the activist disclosed its stake last month, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.
- Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge (EVBG), believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout, the investor said last month.
- Evebridge (EVBG) short interest is 9.5%.
- Everbridge (EVBG) said last month that as a matter of policy it doesn't comment on on engagement with individual investors, though it will review Ancora's perspectives. The company is conducting a search for a permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.