Everbridge gains after activist says multiple firms interested in potential acquisition

Apr. 04, 2022 11:07 AM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) rose 7.6% after activist holder Ancora Holdings said it understands that multiples financial sponsors are interested in acquiring the public-warning technology company.
  • Ancora said that after it originally called for the company to start a start a strategic review last month, one financial sponsor contacted the activist and said that it ha informed Everbridge that it was interested in a possible deal, though the firm received a "tepid" response from EVBG, according to a statement.
  • "We urge the board to immediately initiate a strategic process to evaluate sale opportunities and engage with a broad set of potential buyers," Ancora executives wrote in the statement.
  • The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged in recent months before the activist disclosed its stake last month, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.
  • Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge (EVBG), believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout, the investor said last month.
  • Evebridge (EVBG) short interest is 9.5%.
  • Everbridge (EVBG) said last month that as a matter of policy it doesn't comment on on engagement with individual investors, though it will review Ancora's perspectives. The company is conducting a search for a permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.
