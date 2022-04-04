Exxon, Hess FID Yellowtail in Guyana - $10b of spend for ~925m barrels of oil
Apr. 04, 2022
- Exxon (XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) took a final investment decision on the Yellowtail project in Guyana Monday, indicating the project will cost ~$10b, develop 925m barrels of oil and produce ~250kb/d beginning in 2025.
- The decision was expected and marks the fourth oil development on the Stabroek block in Guyana.
- CEO John Hess said, "We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Guyana and our partners to realize the remarkable potential of this world class resource for the benefit of all stakeholders. The world will need these low cost oil resources to meet future energy demand and help ensure an affordable, just and secure energy transition."
- Exxon (XOM) holds 45% of the 6.6m acre block, while Hess (HES) holds 30% and partner CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF) holds 25%; earlier Monday, Exxon released an 8k pointing to higher Q1 2022 earnings.