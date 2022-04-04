JX Luxventure signs $30M pet-food sale deal with Ragdoll
Apr. 04, 2022 11:19 AM ETJX Luxventure Limited (LLL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stated Monday it has signed distribution agreement with Ragdoll International Trading for the sale of cross-border pet foods worth up to $30M.
- "This is the second major pet food contract signed by Luxventure this month. Pet food is a new product category for the Company, and China's pet food market is valued at approximately USD1,200,000,000. The two pet food contracts signed this month with the total value of USD90,000,000 affirmed the management's decision to enter this product category," said CEO Sun Ice Lei.
- Stock is up 30% in early Monday trading.