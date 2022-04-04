UBS cuts Spotify target, expecting near-term margin pressure

Apr. 04, 2022 11:21 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

UBS has cut back its price target on Spotify (SPOT +1.3%), noting macro and geopolitical headwinds and expecting a period of "limited" improvement in gross margins.

That includes a heavy cutback in some estimates. Analyst Batya Levi and team now expect 1.7 million premium subscriber additions in the first quarter, vs. a prior forecast for 3.4 million (and company guidance for 3 million). That comes as "churn in Russia is partly offset by stronger underlying growth," they say.

The firm's data show app downloads have stayed solid quarter-to-date - up 3% vs. seasonally strong fourth-quarter levels and up 58% year-over-year. That's buoyed by rest-of-world strength, where downloads are up 118% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, despite the cut to premium sub adds, UBS says impact on revenues will be limited to less than 1% even with macro headwinds persisting.

Considering investments in content and new product initiatives, the firm now sees gross margins limited to 25.8% in 2022 (vs. 26.8% in 2021) before a "return to expansion" in 2023 on higher-margin ad revenues and some moderation in podcast investments.

It's sticking with a Neutral rating but in line with the estimate cuts is trimming its price target to $185 from $275, now implying 19% upside.

Some fresh commentary from Seeking Alpha contributor Tech Stock Pros urges a Strong Sell on Spotify, saying the company is "ripe to be disrupted."

