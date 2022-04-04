Inozyme gains after early Phase 1 data for lead candidate
Apr. 04, 2022 11:26 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Inozyme Pharma (INZY +15.1%), a biotech focused on rare diseases, is trading sharply higher in the morning hours Monday after announcing Phase 1/2 data for its lead candidate, INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency, a condition with no approved therapies.
- The open-label trial is currently underway in North America and Europe involving adults with ENPP1 Deficiency.
- According to the early data in the Phase 1 portion of the trial, the first three patients showed “rapid, significant, and sustained increases” in PPi following a 0.2 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701, the company said, referring to a key biomarker indicating its therapeutic potential.
- “The data from the lowest dose cohort demonstrated that INZ-701 was able to rapidly and significantly increase PPi levels in these patients, with a potential for therapeutic benefit,” Chief Executive Axel Bolte noted, highlighting plans to disclose more data from the next dose levels.
- Inozyme (NASDAQ:INZY) shares have underperformed the broader biotech space over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.