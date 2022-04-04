Inozyme gains after early Phase 1 data for lead candidate

Apr. 04, 2022 11:26 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Inozyme Pharma (INZY +15.1%), a biotech focused on rare diseases, is trading sharply higher in the morning hours Monday after announcing Phase 1/2 data for its lead candidate, INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency, a condition with no approved therapies.
  • The open-label trial is currently underway in North America and Europe involving adults with ENPP1 Deficiency.
  • According to the early data in the Phase 1 portion of the trial, the first three patients showed “rapid, significant, and sustained increases” in PPi following a 0.2 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701, the company said, referring to a key biomarker indicating its therapeutic potential.
  • “The data from the lowest dose cohort demonstrated that INZ-701 was able to rapidly and significantly increase PPi levels in these patients, with a potential for therapeutic benefit,” Chief Executive Axel Bolte noted, highlighting plans to disclose more data from the next dose levels.
  • Inozyme (NASDAQ:INZY) shares have underperformed the broader biotech space over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.