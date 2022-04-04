Airbus (EADSF, EADSY) is considering a further delay in its production plan for A350 widebody jets after sanctions on Russia and a legal fight with Qatar Airways weakened the outlook for deliveries, Bloomberg reports.

Airbus already had slowed its ramp-up plan by six months, with the current goal to move from five A350s per month to six starting in early 2023, but that may now slide to the end of 2023, according to the report.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that Airbus continues to expect to increase the A350 production rate to about six in 2023, but that removes "early 2023" guidance provided as recently as February.

The spokesman reportedly also confirmed Airbus was on its way to raising the production rate of A330-family jets to nearly three per month by the end of 2022, as planned.

Airbus recently said it was seeking alternative sources of titanium so it can maintain plans to raise production for A320-family jets.