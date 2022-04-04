Insurers see recession risks rising as inflation threatens portfolios: Goldman survey

Insurers have increased their expectations of a U.S. recession within the next two to three years as they see rising inflation and rate hikes posing threats to their portfolios, according to Goldman Sachs's annual survey of insurers.

Some 63% of respondents expect a U.S. recession within that timeframe. That compares with the 2021 survey, in which some 62% of insurers said they didn't expect a recession within the next three years. The survey was conducted when Russia and Ukraine tensions were prominent in the news but before the war started. Therefore, insurers may have become more pessimistic about the outlook, both for the U.S. and globally.

The survey includes the views of 328 chief investment officers and chief financial officers representing more than $13T in balance sheet assets, accounting for about half of the global insurance industry.

"On the whole, global insurers plan to maintain a risk-on investment approach, with increased allocations to private equity, green bonds, and middle market corporate loans," the survey said.

After years of operating in a low inflation, low interest rate environment, the insurers now see rising inflation and tighter monetary policy as the largest threats to their portfolios. Rising interest rates now displace low yields as the biggest investment risk cited by insurers, Goldman said.

"Against a complex macroeconomic and geo-political environment, demand for yield remains high, and we expect to see insurers continue to build positions in private asset classes as well as inflation hedges, including private equity, private credit, and real estate," said Michael Siegel, global head of Insurance Asset Management for Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Yet many respondents said investment opportunities are improving, compared with the 2020 and 2021 surveys. Some 31% of respondents said the investment opportunity landscape is improving vs. 12% in 2021 and 2% in 2020. By comparison, 37% said it's getting worse, down from 60% in 2021 and 71% in 2020.

The percentage of insurers that said the investment opportunities are staying the same was 32% in 2022, 28% in 2021 and 27% in 2020.

87% of respondents expected the Fed to raise rates three or more times in 2022, up from no rate hikes expected in the 2021 survey. Since the survey was conducted, the market has increased its expectations for rate hikes this year.

The CME FedWatch Tool now puts a 40.6% probability on the Federal funds rate target range reaching 2.5%-2.75% at the December 2022 meeting, equivalent of 10 25-basis-point hikes, implying that there will be more than one 50-bp hikes in the six remaining FOMC meetings this year.

The survey results also show that 92% of insurance investors now consider ESG throughout the investment process, an almost three-fold increase from 2017 (32%); more than one in five (21%) said it's now a primary investment consideration.

