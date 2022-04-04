Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico has upgraded health care REIT Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform, according to a note written to clients Monday.

WELL shares are off slightly by 0.5% in midday trading Monday.

The upgrade was based on the analyst's "more positive outlook for Seniors Housing and our view that WELL is best positioned to capture upside in the sector, helped by its strong cost of capital and investment track record."

Yulico estimated average annual funds from operations per share of 17% in 2022 to 2023, above the Street's consensus by 3%. As for the REIT's senior housing operating segment, Yulico sees more than 500 basis points of annual occupancy growth in 2022 and 2023. He also expects occupancy to improve to 88.0% by the end of 2023 and net operating income of 30%, roughly matching pre-COVID levels, according to the note.

One-year-forward price target of $110 per share, implying ~11% upside from Friday's close, derived from a 27.0x multiple of 2023 AFFO per share estimate.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had flagged Welltower (WELL) stock at high risk of performing badly given negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared with peers. Shares of WELL are still up more than 11% M/M, +13.8% YTD and +33% Y/Y.

In March, Welltower stock hit another 52-week high.