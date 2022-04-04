Newmark acquires London real estate advisory firm
Apr. 04, 2022 11:35 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has acquired London-based real estate advisory firm, BH2.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Led by the Tony Gibbon, BH2 specializes in capital markets, leasing and occupier advice, development consultancy and strategic asset management.
- The acquired BH2 business will operate as Newmark BH2, with Gibbon joining the team with his partners, Dan Roberts, Sam Boreham and Rupert Williams.
- The newly formed business, combining BH2's local Central London market intelligence with Newmark's infrastructure, technology and product offering, will help drive forward Newmark's growth and client-services in the U.K.
- Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin stated, "The acquisition of BH2 establishes Newmark at the front of the lead tables and primed to expand through EMEA, adding to the array of talented professionals that has put the firm at the forefront of U.S. capital markets over the past five years."