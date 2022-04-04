Houston Natural Resources provides Q1 and FY2022 outlook

Apr. 04, 2022 11:41 AM ETHouston Natural Resources Corp. (HNRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Houston Natural Resources (HNRC +5.3%) expects $20M in revenue and $10M in EBITDA for FY2022.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue to be $5M and EBITDA of $2.5M.
  • The company has historically been increasing revenues over the last three years due to increase in revenues from its portfolio companies and acquisitions.
  • The company's revenues have increased by more than 91% Y/Y to $18.22M and net income increased by more than 157% to $7,636,830.
  • The company's net assets have increased 2% to $74.25M over the last year.
  • The company's net asset value is $3.46 per share for the period ending December 31, 2021.
  • Recently it announced LOI to acquire Cunningham Energy, which would result in a significant increase in the company's assets for FY2022.
  • The company is planning on applying for listing on the OTCQB in the second quarter.
  • The company sponsored a successful $86M NYSE listing of an energy focused SPAC during 1Q22, which will result in a dividend to its shareholders after the lock up period has expired.
