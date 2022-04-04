Lindsay Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 04, 2022 11:44 AM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.09M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.