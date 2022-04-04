Acuity Brands Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 04, 2022 11:44 AM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $886.42M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.