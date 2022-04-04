Array Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.19M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARRY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.