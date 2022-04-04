SMART Global Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $435M (+43.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SGH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.