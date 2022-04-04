Saudi raises oil prices, Kazakhstan production falls, Russian production rises in March

Apr. 04, 2022 11:48 AM ETUSO, CVX, ARMCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments

Russian and Saudi Arabian flags standing side by side

atakan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Saudi Arabia (ARMCO) set official selling prices "OSPs" for various grades of oil Monday, lifting the premium on light oil to Asia to a record $9.35 over benchmark prices.
  • Saudi and OPEC have claimed oil prices (USO) are elevated because of geopolitical tension, but the market remains balanced; Monday's release suggests otherwise:
  • Russian March oil production came in at 46.6mt, or 11.1mb/d, up ~40kb/d from February levels.
  • Meanwhile Kazakhstan oil production (CVX) fell ~260kb/d in March, and is set to fall by ~320kb/d in April, according to the Energy Ministry.
  • Transneft recently capped volumes into the Russian pipeline system, suggesting that challenges shipping crude may begin to impact Russian production in coming months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.