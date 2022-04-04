Saudi raises oil prices, Kazakhstan production falls, Russian production rises in March
Apr. 04, 2022 11:48 AM ETUSO, CVX, ARMCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Saudi Arabia (ARMCO) set official selling prices "OSPs" for various grades of oil Monday, lifting the premium on light oil to Asia to a record $9.35 over benchmark prices.
- Saudi and OPEC have claimed oil prices (USO) are elevated because of geopolitical tension, but the market remains balanced; Monday's release suggests otherwise:
- Russian March oil production came in at 46.6mt, or 11.1mb/d, up ~40kb/d from February levels.
- Meanwhile Kazakhstan oil production (CVX) fell ~260kb/d in March, and is set to fall by ~320kb/d in April, according to the Energy Ministry.
- Transneft recently capped volumes into the Russian pipeline system, suggesting that challenges shipping crude may begin to impact Russian production in coming months.