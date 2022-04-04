Morningstar plans to buy Leveraged Commentary & Data for up to $650M

Apr. 04, 2022 11:58 AM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)SPGIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) said Monday that it's planning to acquire Leveraged Commentary & Data, a leveraged loan market data provider owned by S&P Global (SPGI), for up to $650M. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2022.
  • The purchase price is comprised of $600M at closing, along with a contingent payment of up to $50M six months after closing, the company said. Morningstar (MORN) intends to fund the transaction through a combination of cash and a new credit facility.
  • LCD will integrate with Morningstar's PitchBook Platform, which delivers financial data, to create a centralized platform for participants in the leveraged finance market. Upon closing, more than 60 LCD employees, including journalists, researchers, technologists, client support and sales personnel, will join Morningstar as part of the PitchBook team.
  • In the beginning of February, Morningstar launched a wealth management solutions unit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.