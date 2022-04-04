Morningstar plans to buy Leveraged Commentary & Data for up to $650M
Apr. 04, 2022 11:58 AM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)SPGIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) said Monday that it's planning to acquire Leveraged Commentary & Data, a leveraged loan market data provider owned by S&P Global (SPGI), for up to $650M. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2022.
- The purchase price is comprised of $600M at closing, along with a contingent payment of up to $50M six months after closing, the company said. Morningstar (MORN) intends to fund the transaction through a combination of cash and a new credit facility.
- LCD will integrate with Morningstar's PitchBook Platform, which delivers financial data, to create a centralized platform for participants in the leveraged finance market. Upon closing, more than 60 LCD employees, including journalists, researchers, technologists, client support and sales personnel, will join Morningstar as part of the PitchBook team.
- In the beginning of February, Morningstar launched a wealth management solutions unit.