Chinese ETFs lead all funds on the day as Beijing intends to change audit rules

Chinese exchange traded funds caught a bid to start the week, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) having one of Monday's best performances among all ETFs. Interest around Chinese ETFs has been drummed up by further signs of movement from Chinese regulators, raising hope that companies would not be forced to delist from the U.S.

Beijing confirmed plans to revise confidentiality rules in regard to overseas listings. That move could help Chinese companies avoid being delisted in the U.S.

At the midpoint of trading, KWEB was +7.4% and found itself as one of the heaviest traded ETFs on the day. So far KWEB has exchanged more than 19M shares, making it Wall Street’s fifth most significantly traded fund for Monday.

Based on the news, investors’ confidence in Chinese funds have grown, giving a boost to KWEB and other China-related funds. See other Chinese based ETFs that have experienced positive moves on the day:

ETFs: (NASDAQ:PGJ) +7.2%, (KTEC) +6.9%, (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) +4.2%, (EWEB) +6%, (CHIQ) +4.3%, (EMQQ) +4.8%, (NYSEARCA:FXI) +3.1%, and (MCHI) +2.8%.

Aside from ETFs, Chinese electric vesical stocks also have jumped to the topside.