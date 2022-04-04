Elon Musk's investment in Twitter has had a significant halo effect in Monday's intraday action. Other social media stocks received a lift as well, including Pinterest (PINS), Snap (SNAP) and Meta Platforms (FB).

Elsewhere, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) advanced on the extension of its partnership with Amazon. Meanwhile, Hertz (HTZ) also rallied after announcing a deal to expand its fleet of electric vehicles.

Turning to one of the day's standout decliners, Curis (CRIS) lost more than a third of its value after announcing a major regulatory setback.

Gainers

Elon Musk's investment in Twitter gave a lift to the larger social media sector. The move is seen as a step by the world's richest person to take a "more aggressive ownership role of Twitter," according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Meanwhile, Musk's purchase of a 9.2% stake in TWTR signaled confidence in the overall industry. As such, Pinterest (PINS) jumped 8% in intraday action, while Snap (SNAP) climbed nearly 4%. Meta Platforms (FB) advanced more than 3%.

Roku (ROKU) posted a midday gain as well, climbing nearly 7% after revealing a multi-year extension of its agreement with Amazon. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the basic agreement allows for continued access to Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on Roku devices.

Another partnership gave a lift to Hertz (HTZ). Shares of the rental car provider jumped nearly 10% after reaching a deal with EV maker Polestar to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

Under the agreement, HTZ will purchase up to 65K EVs over five years. The precise financial terms were not disclosed.

Decliner

Curis (CRIS) suffered a massive decline after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a partial clinical hold on a trial of a potential leukemia treatment. Shares dropped 38% on the news.

The hold applies to a Phase 1/2a trial of the firm's oral IRAK4 kinase inhibitor emavusertib, which is being studied in leukemia patients. The move followed the death of a patient. Under the hold, the company cannot enroll additional patients and the FDA has requested data on the fatality.

For more on the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.