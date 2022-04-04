Alpha Tau Medical gains as Citi initiates coverage with a Buy rating
Apr. 04, 2022 12:04 PM ETAlpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Israeli medical device company Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS +13.1%) have ended a three-day slide after Citi started its coverage with a Buy recommendation highlighting the prospects of its alpha radiation-based cancer therapy, Alpha DaRT.
- Comparing alpha radiation with beta or gamma radiation, which is commonly used in other radiation therapies, the analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg argues that the former has a more potent anti-tumor effect with limited destruction on surrounding tissues.
- “We think Alpha DaRT is well-positioned to become a go-to local radiation option for multiple superficial and internal tumor types not adequately addressed by existing options,” the analyst added. The price target set to $21 per share implies a premium of ~99% to the last close.
- Alpha Tau (NASDAQ:DRTS) plans to begin a multi-center U.S. pivotal trial for Alpha DaRT by the middle of this year to evaluate its potential in skin cancer.
The company made its public debut last month following a business combination with SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp.