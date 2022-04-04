SunPower (SPWR +10.4%) surges to a YTD high as Bank of America upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform on Monday with a $23 price target, raised from $13, following the company's analyst day which offered clarity on the growth trajectory.

Despite the stock's "multi-fold premium to peers, we see no reason to doubt its substantive turnaround outlined given sector tailwinds," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith writes, seeing strong residential trends as "exceptionally robust tailwinds."

"Implied 20% growth CAGR on customer adds compares with similarly positioned peers suggesting growth well in excess, while expanded services per customer are effectively linked to "low hanging fruit" in financing and storage attach rates which have been demonstrated at or near SPWR's 2025 targets by peers already in 2021," the analyst writes.

SunPower CEO Peter Faricy said last week that the company is in late-stage negotiations with First Solar to develop residential solar panels.