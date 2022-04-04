Aligos to advance development of oral drug candidate ALG-097558 for COVID-19
Apr. 04, 2022 12:12 PM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS +7.0%) said it had selected oral protease inhibitor ALG-097558 as its drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
- The company said its drug ALG-097558 has shown superior potency compared to nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332) against SARS-CoV-2 and multiple resistant variants in all cell-based assays tested to date.
- The drug demonstrates a 10-fold improvement in cell-based potency against the Omicron variant, when compared to nirmatrelvir, the company said.
- The drug development is part of the collaboration and license agreement with KU Leuven and its drug discovery unit and investment fund Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3).
- Aligos expects to file a Phase 1 clinical trial application in 2H 2022.