Logitech International soars after Goldman Sachs turns Bullish on long-term growth
Apr. 04, 2022 12:13 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) +7% rallies after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral in a research note issued on Monday.
- Analyst Alexander Duval bet that the PC peripherals company will see attractive long-term growth as corporations continue setting up offices and homes for videoconferencing for years.
- It comes after Bank of America weighed in at Buy rating on Logitech International, citing the company is likely to keep gaining market share in the video conferencing space. The firm initiates a $107 price target on the stock.
- Logitech International reaffirmed its 2022 outlook of 2-5% sales growth in constant currency, and $850M-900M in non-GAAP operating income.
- Wall Street analysts maintain a Buy rating on the stock while Seeking Alpha Quant System flag a Hold rating.