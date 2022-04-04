Guardant Health, Epic collaborate to integrate cancer tests portfolio
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is collaborating with health record company Epic to integrate its broad portfolio of cancer tests with Epic.
- The company said the integration will make it easier for health systems, community healthcare providers and retail health clinics to make Guardant blood tests part of routine clinical care by providing direct ordering access and results delivery.
- Guardant added that clinicians will be able to order its tests electronically within Epic once the integration is complete in Q3.
- In addition to Guardant SHIELD, clinicians wil be able to order Guardant360 CDx and Guardant360 Response for patients with advanced cancer, and Guardant Reveal to detect residual and recurrent disease in patients with early-stage cancer.