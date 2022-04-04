GWG stock sinks as firm prepares for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - WSJ

Apr. 04, 2022 12:21 PM ETGWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman reads Bankruptcy Chapter 11 book.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Financial services firm GWG Holdings (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares fell as much as 40% in midday trading Monday, as the company gets ready to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
  • The move followed accounting issues at the firm as well as the resignation of its auditor which prevented it from selling its products, the people explained to the WSJ.
  • It had over $2B of total liabilities as of Sept. 30, including ~$1.3B of L Bonds, which pooled money from bond investors to buy life-insurance policies on the secondary market, the WSJ reported, citing the company's unaudited financial statements.
  • Earlier, GWG Holdings said that its annual report will be submitted late.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.