GWG stock sinks as firm prepares for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - WSJ
Apr. 04, 2022 12:21 PM ETGWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Financial services firm GWG Holdings (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares fell as much as 40% in midday trading Monday, as the company gets ready to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
- The move followed accounting issues at the firm as well as the resignation of its auditor which prevented it from selling its products, the people explained to the WSJ.
- It had over $2B of total liabilities as of Sept. 30, including ~$1.3B of L Bonds, which pooled money from bond investors to buy life-insurance policies on the secondary market, the WSJ reported, citing the company's unaudited financial statements.
- Earlier, GWG Holdings said that its annual report will be submitted late.