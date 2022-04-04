Citi to sell Bahrain consumer banking business to Ahli United Bank
Apr. 04, 2022 12:21 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced that Ahli United Bank has agreed to acquire its consumer banking business in Bahrain; transaction includes the retail banking, credit card and unsecured lending businesses but excludes Citi's institutional businesses.
- Under the agreement, Citi consumer employees and employees supporting the consumer business will be offered employment from Ahli on transaction closure expected in 2H22.
- Citi expects the transaction will make a small contribution to the earlier announced release of ~$7B of allocated tangible common equity over time from the exit of its consumer franchises in 13 markets in Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.
- In a similar move, in late March Citigroup offloaded its India consumer business to Axis Bank; since then, the stock has lost 4.6% in value.
- Prior to transaction closure, there will be no change in the services provided to Citi's consumer banking and wealth customers in Bahrain.
- Citi had announced plans to exit 13 markets in April 2021.