Forge stock retreats 16% Monday, but still up 147% since SPAC merger

Apr. 04, 2022 12:25 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

Newly public Forge Global (FRGE) saw its stock tumble 16% midday Monday, but shares are still trading up 147% from their pre-merger closing price on March 21.

The public securities marketplace recently saw shares change hands at $24.93, down 16%, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET.

Forge went public on March 22 through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital. Shares ended their first session 60% higher and had been trending higher since. The stock closed at $10.11 on March 21, the last day of trading before the merger took effect.

Motive Capital and Forge announced their merger plans in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

For more SPAC news, visit SA's SPAC News page.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.