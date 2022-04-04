Forge stock retreats 16% Monday, but still up 147% since SPAC merger

Newly public Forge Global (FRGE) saw its stock tumble 16% midday Monday, but shares are still trading up 147% from their pre-merger closing price on March 21.

The public securities marketplace recently saw shares change hands at $24.93, down 16%, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET.

Forge went public on March 22 through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital. Shares ended their first session 60% higher and had been trending higher since. The stock closed at $10.11 on March 21, the last day of trading before the merger took effect.

Motive Capital and Forge announced their merger plans in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

